Today's Horoscope – February 16, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, your fiery spirit will pave the way for innovative ideas at work, making an impression on superiors. Reconnect with an old colleague; their insights might be beneficial. Prioritize self-care by taking a brisk walk or engaging in a hobby.
Colour: Red
Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Nature beckons you, and a quiet moment amidst greenery will rejuvenate your spirit. On the financial front, diligent research could spotlight an investment opportunity. An old family story shared at dinner will stir nostalgia and warmth.
Colour: Green
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Words flow effortlessly today, making it an opportune time for presentations or initiating discussions. An unexpected conversation could sow the seeds for a future collaboration. Delve into a book or documentary tonight; it promises new perspectives.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes.
Colour: Honey
Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang.
Colour: Orange
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: cream
Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Good news through mail will cheer you up a bit. Career opportunities will trickle in, so try to make the most of them. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour.
Colour: Crimson
Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
Your financial obligations put heavy stress on you today. De-stress with meditation. The occult fascinates you. Flow of money is stable and will improve.
Colour: Honey
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected
Colour: Purple
Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with.
Colour: saffron
number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent.
Colour: White
Number: 7
Amara Ramdev