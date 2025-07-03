Today's Horoscope – February 17, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Today, a shift in your priorities will lead to unexpected gains. Embracing diverse experiences will bring you a refreshing sense of fulfilment. A conversation with a close friend will unveil a hidden opportunity awaiting your attention.
Colour: Cerise Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 20 - May 20): Patience will be your virtue, helping you uncover subtle details in projects. Engaging in nature-based activities will rejuvenate your spirit. An old hobby or interest might suddenly grab your attention, reminding you of simpler times.
Colour: Earth-Brown Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Exploring different avenues of communication will lead to intriguing discoveries. Your adaptability will be your strength, helping you navigate through challenging situations with ease. A chance encounter will spark an idea worth considering.
Colour: Silver Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up.
Colour: opal Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.
Colour: Purple Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers.
Colour: Tan Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Fuchsia Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Colour: Yellow Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Your organizational skills will shine, creating ripples of efficiency. Embrace vulnerability in relationships; it may lead to unexpected intimacy. Weigh your words carefully in sensitive discussions.
Colour: Pearl Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 20 - Feb 18): A surge in intellectual curiosity will have you exploring new subjects. Your innovative ideas are gaining momentum, but maintain focus. The social landscape shifts in your favour.
Colour: Mango Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Your empathetic nature will be a boon in social settings, making you a natural mediator. Creative endeavours flourish, potentially becoming more than just a hobby. Be mindful of setting boundaries.
Colour: Orange Number: 7
Amara Ramdev