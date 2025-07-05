Today's Horoscope – February 18, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 19): A challenging task may unexpectedly turn into a rewarding experience. By embracing flexibility, you'll navigate through unforeseen changes. Emphasize communication to enhance relationships at work and home.
Colour: Yellow Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Finding comfort in the familiar can be revitalizing, yet trying something new could surprise you pleasantly. Financial decisions made now will have lasting impacts. Prioritizing self-care will replenish your energy.
Colour: Green Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Exploring new hobbies or revisiting old ones can bring unexpected joy. Engaging in meaningful conversations will provide a deeper understanding of those around you. Trust your instincts when making decisions. Colour: Violet Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Colour: Orange Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO:(Jul 23 -Aug 21): Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: opal Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Colour: Indigo Number:4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: amber Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Ash Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Colour: chocolate Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You tend to be impulsive and make rash judgements. A close look at someone you trust is good Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today.
Colour: Mauve Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Colour: Amber Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Colour: Topaz Number: 9
Amara Ramdev