Today's Horoscope – February 20, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Beige Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around!
Colour: Green Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Colour: Purple Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. you’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Colour: Olive-green Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Peach Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Colour: sapphire Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Colour: Plum Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Spend time by yourself to avoid any conflicts with family members Court decisions may not be favourable. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones.
Colour: Lime Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: saffron Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Mango Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Purple Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Colour: Wine Number: 9
Amara Ramdev