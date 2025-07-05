Today's Horoscope – February 21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Colour: Mustard Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Maroon Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Colour: yellow Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Colour: Ivory Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: orange Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Colour: Crimson Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests.
Colour: Jade Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments. Colour: Tangerine Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Colour: aqua- green Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Colour: Indigo number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Colour: Plum Number: 5
Amara Ramdev