Today's Horoscope – February 22, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 February 2026, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Embracing change will pave the way for new opportunities. Taking a moment to reflect will provide invaluable insights. An unexpected meeting can lead to an invigorating collaboration. Colour: Burnt- Orange Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Keeping an open mind will allow you to appreciate the beauty in diversity. Sharing your ideas will inspire others, sparking meaningful connections. A touch of nature or the outdoors recharges your spirit. Colour: Forest-Green Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Recognizing the power of words, you'll effectively communicate your vision. Venturing out of your comfort zone promises exciting encounters. A book or conversation might ignite a fresh perspective. Colour: Blue Number: 6
June 22 - July 22
A productive conversation clears up misunderstandings. Focus on self-care to boost your energy levels. A yoga and meditation course could do wonders for your health. A cultural event will expand your horizons. Colour: Rose Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Your creative energy is peaking, making this an ideal time for artistic pursuits. You'll navigate social complexities with ease, leaving an impression. Consider financial planning to solidify your future goals. Colour: Indigo Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
The intellectual challenges you face will be stimulating rather than overwhelming. Strive for harmony in personal relationships; small gestures go a long way. Your discerning eye for detail may unveil an opportunity. Colour: Maroon Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Colour: Coffee Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Brown Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due,but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Colour: Ochre Number:8
December 23 - January 20
Focusing on long-term goals will provide a roadmap for success. Being open to feedback can foster growth in professional spheres. Cultivating mindfulness will enhance emotional well-being. Colour: Lilac Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Embracing innovative ideas can lead to breakthroughs in challenging situations. Strengthening community ties will bring a sense of belonging. Reflecting on personal values will guide actions and choices. Colour: Periwinkle Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
Immerse yourself in artistic endeavours to find solace and inspiration. Dreams may hold meaningful messages, so pay attention. Engaging in acts of kindness will amplify inner peace and joy. Colour: Honey
Amara Ramdev