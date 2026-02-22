Today's Horoscope – February 23, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. Colour: Ivory Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today. Colour: Lemon Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Colour: Turquoise Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Chocolate Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go
with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any
confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Colour: Scarlet Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
A new mindset develops, enhancing your decision-making. Engaging in a creative project will bring you closer to your inner muse. An old memory might resurface, leading to a renewed connection. Colour: Rose-Pink Number:1
October 23 - November 21
Trusting your instincts will guide you towards uncharted yet fulfilling territories. A candid conversation will shed light on an unresolved matter. Immersing in a passion project will be therapeutic and rewarding. Colour: Maroon Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Embracing spontaneity will lead to an adventure that sparks joy. Delving into a philosophical book or documentary will expand your horizons. A mentor or guide may provide invaluable insights, fuelling your personal growth. Colour: Turquoise Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Changes at work are looming; adaptability will be key. You find comfort in tackling tasks that require meticulous attention. Relationships are harmonious but demand your time and emotional investment. Colour: Caramel Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Today may bring an unexpected opportunity; be ready to seize it. Your innovative ideas are receiving attention, but you could face some opposition. Health requires a bit of attention; consider a balanced diet. Colour: Mustard Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Emotional ties deepen in relationships, making this a good day for heart-to-heart talks. Your artistic skills are heightened, providing an avenue for self- expression. Financially, a moderate approach is advised. colour: Emerald Number: 8
Amara Ramdev