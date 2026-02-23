Today's Horoscope – February 24, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
An unexpected encounter today could bring about a lucrative deal. You have this capacity to be ahead of contemporary thoughts, which sometimes could make you feel isolated. Colour: Honey Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Work pressure builds up, so take time off to chill and unwind. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Lilac Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Maroon Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Grounding yourself in past experiences, you're ready to make informed decisions. Your empathetic nature will be a beacon for those seeking solace. Channelling your creativity will yield unexpected joys. Colour: Moonlight-Silver Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Embracing your natural leadership will make an impactful difference in a group setting. Diving into a new hobby or skill will refresh your zest for life. A heartwarming gesture from someone unexpected will brighten your day. Colour: Gold Number:6
August 22 - September 23
Prioritizing tasks will bring clarity and allow you to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. An intellectual challenge, possibly a puzzle or riddle, will engage your meticulous mind. Someone close might share a secret, deepening your bond. Colour: Brown Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Colour: Apple-red Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. Colour: Teal Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of fforcing issues. Colour: Tan Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Investing time in a hobby will bring unexpected rewards. A diplomatic approach will ease tension at work. Contemplative moments offer valuable insights. An evening spent with friends cold de-stress you and make you feel relaxed. Colour: Opal Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Your networking skills will open doors. Consider reorganizing your living space for better energy flow. Listen to advice but make your own choices. Colour: Orange Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Your creative abilities will gain recognition. Exercise patience in financial matters. An evening of relaxation will rejuvenate your spirit. Pursuing an athletic hobby will pay dividends on your overall health and well-being. Colour: Lavender Number: 6
Amara Ramdev