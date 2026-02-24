Today's Horoscope – February 25, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
Travel plans may come unstuck, but keep your cool and don’t react to stressful situations. Things have a way of falling into place naturally today. A good friend comes with a surprising new partnership deal, so mull over it. Colour: Coffee Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Keep a low profile and observe the day's unfolding before you, but be just an observer, not a participant. Colour: Mauve Number:2
May 22 - June 21
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities. Colour: Copper Number:5
June 22 - July 22
A good day for confrontations and tete-a-tete. You will finally find a common meeting ground for those you have been at confrontational mode with. Colour: Ash Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Colour: Maroon Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Colour: Magenta Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Ivory Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Pink Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Colour: Ochre Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Mustard Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Peach Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Colour: Wine Number: 6
Amara Ramdev