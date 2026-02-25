Today's Horoscope – February 26, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 February 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Colour: Chrome Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. Colour: Saffron Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eye to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship. Colour: White Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Colour: Scarlet Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Mango Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. Colour: Emerald Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Sky-blue Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of
attention at social events today. Colour: Silver Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Brown Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. Colour: Opal Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Colour: Apricot Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Colour: Mocha Number: 5
Amara Ramdev