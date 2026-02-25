Today's Horoscope – February 28, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 February 2026, 18:39 IST
March 21 - April 20
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Colour: Copper; Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Mustard; Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. Colour: brown; Number:8
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Purple; Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Colour: lemon; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Cerise; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Magenta; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: saffron; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run. Colour: Gold; Number:1
December 23 - January 20
You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. colour: Indigo; Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. colour: Aubergine; Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Colour: Beet-red Number: 7
Amara Ramdev