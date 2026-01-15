Today's Horoscope – February 8, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 February 2026, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you—be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into, and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Pay attention to your dreams; your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home.
Lucky colour: Peach
Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up.
Lucky colour: Purple
Lucky number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Embracing compromise will lead to harmony in personal relationships. An unexpected journey may offer a fresh perspective on longstanding matters. Spending moments in solitude will rejuvenate your spirit.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Delving deep into personal projects can reveal hidden talents. Emotions may run high; channelling them productively will bring clarity. Engaging with mentors or wise figures can offer guidance in decision-making.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 5
November 22 - December 21
Adventure beckons, whether in the form of travel or new learning experiences. Reconnecting with old allies can lead to fruitful collaborations. Expressing gratitude will attract positive vibes.
Lucky colour: Emerald
Lucky number: 2
December 23 - January 20
Gather past information; secret travel likely. Be discreet at work and avoid unnecessary attention. Blend into the background for now. Balance your adventurous spirit with practicality for optimum results.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Be cautious in romance and balance time for family. Hard work pays off—ignore coworker comments. Trust your instincts to navigate challenges. Open communication fosters deeper connections. Embrace your compassionate nature.
Lucky colour: Cream
Lucky number: 9
February 20 - March 20
Intense energy surrounds you. Manage debts and be assertive—clear communication helps. A romantic partner may demand attention; be patient and understanding.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev