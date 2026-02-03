Today's Horoscope – February 9, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
March 21 - April 20
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry.
Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world. Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
To get the best possible outcome you need to work in collaboration with your teammates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut the ice for this project.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 5
August 22 - September 23
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted than you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day!
Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off.
Lucky colour: Apricot Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen; however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary to achieve a greater whole.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang.
Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequences of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev