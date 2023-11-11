Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 11, 2023
Published 10 November 2023, 18:31 IST
Aries
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
Don't overspend in order to impress others. Be careful how you handle co-workers & clients, try to keep positive. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6
Leo
Family relationships and social contacts are emphasized today. Finances need sorting out. A second-marriage, in-laws and a court decision are unfavourably indicated. People in authority make impossible demands on you. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7
Libra
Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Lucky Colour: Sea-Green. Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Lucky Colour: Ash . Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk