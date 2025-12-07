Today's Horoscope – January 13, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 January 2026, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
Facing a challenge at work brings out your natural leadership. Connecting with a distant relative can provide unexpected insights. A new hobby may grow into a passionate pursuit. Colour: Saffron; Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
An impromptu work assignment could lead to a valuable opportunity. Rediscovering a forgotten song evokes profound emotions. The weekend promises restful moments with family. Colour: Olive; Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
A colleague's advice may prove invaluable for a personal project. A chance encounter sparks an intriguing conversation. Exploring a new genre of literature broadens your perspectives. Colour: Cobalt; Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way. Colour: Gold; Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Female relationships meaningful. A woman may provide valuable assistance. Children preparing for exams fare well. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A day to work on your resentments. You may have to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Colour: Beige; Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Family health improves, and a friend's support is invaluable. Financial resources are channelled into home repairs. Money may come from career, inheritance, or speculation. Colour: Orange; Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Be diplomatic, as high expectations might lead to confrontations. Single Scorpios can anticipate unexpected encounters and exciting friendships. Colour: lavender; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Sagittarius, be cautious in matters of the heart, and think before acting impulsively. An assertive individual might cause disruptions. Organizational changes, possibly a transfer, are on the horizon. Colour: Mustard; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. Colour: violet; Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. A family member may be moody. Splurge on that special gift today. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A boss or an authority figure is impressed with you. Colour: Tan; Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Colour: Maroon; Number: 8
Amara Ramdev