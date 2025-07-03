Today's Horoscope – January 28, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted that you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day!
Colour: Amber Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated.
Colour: Pista-green Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): At work you have settled into an easy pattern that gets you admiration from your boss. But it is time to think out of the box today – you can excel at it, instead of being just good at it. Go on - pull out all the stops.
Colour: Gold Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Peach Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Colour: White Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A friend needs your advice and support. However, do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Colour: Honey Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented. Colour: Apricot Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction.
colour: Ash Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today.
Colour: Chocolate Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect. Colour: Steel-grey Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. Colour: brown Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signal s you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness. Colour: green Number: 6
Amara Ramdev