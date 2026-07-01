Today's Horoscope - July 1, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A challenging task may unexpectedly turn into a rewarding experience. By embracing flexibility, you'll navigate through unforeseen changes. Emphasize communication to enhance relationships at work and home.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Finding comfort in the familiar can be revitalizing, yet trying something new could surprise you pleasantly. Financial decisions made now will have lasting impacts. Prioritizing self-care will replenish your energy.
Colour: Green
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Exploring new hobbies or revisiting old ones can bring unexpected joy. Engaging in meaningful conversations will provide a deeper understanding of those around you. Trust your instincts when making decisions.
Colour: Violet
Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Your boundless energy and stamina keep the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Colour: Plum
Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special.
Colour: Red
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes.
Colour: Amber
Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Colour: Orange
Number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends.
Colour: Violet
Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
You tend to be impulsive and make rash judgements. A close look at someone you trust is good Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way.
Colour: Amber
Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Colour: Topaz
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev