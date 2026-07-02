Today's Horoscope - July 2, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 July 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel and not get involved in arguments.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine Lucky number: 4
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 1
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas.
Lucky colour: Sapphire Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour. Your ideas are good, but ensure that they are realistic and practical.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): A good time to slow down and make a list of your priorities. This is a good time to find ways to improve work-leisure balance problems in your life. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Lucky colour: Claret-red Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Dealing with personal, family and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears and obsessions.
Lucky colour: Indigo Lucky number: 5
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Relationships take the spotlight in two days. Be open to honest conversations; genuine communication can strengthen bonds. Avoid assumptions and actively listen to others' perspectives. A mutual understanding can be reached, leading to harmonious interactions.
Lucky colour: Sky-blue Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Focus on personal growth. Avoid external distractions; introspective activities like meditation or journaling can bring valuable insights. Trust your instincts; they will guide you towards a profound understanding of your path. Embrace self-discovery.
Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 9
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 21): Channel your energy into tasks that align with your long-term goals. Avoid impulsivity; a well-thought-out strategy will lead to success. Trust your abilities and be open to collaborations.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 20): Engage in activities that inspire you, allowing your creative juices to flow freely. Avoid self-doubt; your unique perspective is valuable. Embrace unconventional ideas and explore uncharted territories.
Lucky colour: Crimson Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Today, your innovative ideas take centre stage. Embrace your creative instincts and explore uncharted territories. Collaborations with like-minded individuals could lead to exciting projects. Trust your intuition in negotiations.
Lucky colour: Turquoise Lucky number: 1
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Today, focus on emotional well-being. Prioritize self-care and nurture your inner peace. Engage in activities that soothe your soul, be it art, music or nature walks. Trust your intuition in relationships.
Lucky colour: Aqua Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev