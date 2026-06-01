Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 May 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities. Colour: Ivory Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. colour: Maroon Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is
eventually yours. Colour: Scarlet Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more interesting. Colour: Olive-green Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel
uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Peach Number:6
August 22 - September 23
A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Colour: Sapphire Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit.
Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Colour: Caramel Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with
today Be patient. Keep your temper in check. Colour: Emerald Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. Colour: Plum Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Colour: Rose-gold Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Tin Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time on contemplation or meditation. Colour: Rust Number: 3
Amara Ramdev