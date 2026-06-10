Today's Horoscope - June 10, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 June 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky colour: Beige | Lucky number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Taurus (Apr 21 – May 21)
A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around!
Lucky colour: Green | Lucky number: 7
May 22 - June 21
Gemini (May 22 – Jun 21)
Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with a loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative.
Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)
Partnerships and cooperative alliances are emphasized. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Lucky colour: Honey | Lucky number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 21)
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Virgo (Aug 22 – Sept 23)
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You’ll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 3
September 23 - October 22
Libra (Sept 24 – Oct 23)
A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky colour: Green | Lucky number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)
Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you’ll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals.
Lucky colour: Amber | Lucky number: 5
November 22 - December 21
Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 22)
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Lucky colour: Rose | Lucky number: 2
December 23 - January 20
Capricorn (Dec 23 – Jan 20)
A new cycle begins — new endeavours, business ventures, or even a personal goal. A good time to relocate or change home. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment.
Lucky colour: Chocolate | Lucky number: 4
January 21 - February 19
Aquarius (Jan 21 – Feb 19)
You may find it difficult to communicate with someone at work. Patience will take you far. The problem should be allowed to resolve on its own. A minor mishap at home.
Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)
Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky colour: Ash | Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev