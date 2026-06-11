Today's Horoscope - June 11, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 June 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 1
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky colour: Yellow | Lucky number: 9
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A really good day for confrontations and tete-a-tete. You will finally find common meeting ground with those you have been in a confrontational mode with. Lucky colour: Ash | Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. A celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Lucky colour: Mauve | Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Nothing is what it seems in love, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequences of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Lucky colour: Apple-red | Lucky number: 5
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even unruly impulses within. Lucky colour: Teal | Lucky number: 8
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky colour: Tan | Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Stress levels are mounting, and impatience will be your worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky colour: Indigo | Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Circumstances are likely to test your willpower and self-confidence. Learn to cope using tact and diplomacy rather than aggression. Do not get involved in "sound financial propositions" or give loans. Lucky colour: Bronze | Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Lucky colour: Saffron | Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev