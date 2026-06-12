Today's Horoscope - June 12, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you. Work on strengthening your support network. Stress will tell on your digestion today. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Silver | Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
If you have a strong desire to get away, this is a great time to do so. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Hassles with in-laws could damper your day.
Colour: Purple | Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Colour: Cream | Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Colour: Olive-Green | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care.
Colour: Peach | Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share.
Colour: Apple-red | Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative.
Colour: Tan | Number: 2
November 22 - December 21
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
You want to keep your affairs confidential, but Venus lends you charm and you attract attention. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work.
Colour: Blue | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise!
Colour: Jade | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev