Today's Horoscope - June 13, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Children play a dramatic role in your life today. Romance highlighted. A day for fun and games. Opportunities to expand your circle of friends will result in possible new romantic encounters. You will gain a lot if you listen.
Colour: Hibiscus-red | Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Chrysanthemum | Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
It's advisable to keep your professional and personal lives separate today. Hyperactivity could lead to increased stress, so prioritize careful planning. Remain open to the positive contributions and influences of those around you.
Colour: Vanilla | Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won't always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers, it may not seem to be enough.
Colour: Lotus-pink | Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Be wary of potentially misleading information received through written communication. While calculated risks may yield positive outcomes, exercise caution in your relationships, as a friend's loyalty may be questionable. Pay close attention to your health and well-being.
Colour: Marigold | Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Friends will lend a helping hand today as you find yourself in a tight spot, but it will all blow itself out by the end of the day. You need to unwind a bit as your stress levels are building up.
Colour: Lilly-White | Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect.
Colour: Hyacinth-blue | Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
You can make money through solid investment plans. Difficulties with older females in your family may turn out to be quite trivial after all. You can avoid hassles by sticking to your work and refusing to get involved in gossip or idle chatter.
Colour: Violet | Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Colour: Lavender | Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Colour: Rose-pink | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities.
Colour: Sunflower-yellow | Number: 3
Amara Ramdev