Today's Horoscope - June 14, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, it's particularly important to exercise caution with any financial risks, especially those involving gambling or speculative ventures. Your energy levels are high, which can be channelled into productive activities, allowing you to accomplish more than anticipated. However, be aware that your attempts at tact may be perceived as excessive, so strive for genuine and direct communication.
Colour: White | Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Be prepared for the potential resurgence of a past issue that you believed was resolved. In your interactions with others, emphasize diplomacy and avoid meddling in their personal affairs. Travel plans may encounter unforeseen obstacles or drain your energy, so proceed with extra care.
Colour: Peach | Number: 8
May 22 - June 21
You're currently navigating a period of significant change, but your overall perspective is improving. Home life may be a source of stress, particularly concerning children, which could strain your nerves. It's crucial to avoid impatience and maintain composure throughout the day.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new.
Colour: Blue | Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again.
Colour: Cherry-red | Number: 7
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones.
Colour: Brown | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Today brings important psychological insights. A friend gives you valuable feedback about an idea you have. You need to concentrate on your business ventures more than on your relationship today.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Your leadership qualities will come to the fore. Travel for business purposes may bring the highest returns. Your work won't go unnoticed; however, a colleague may get jealous. Don't invest your own money.
Colour: Khaki | Number: 2
November 22 - December 21
Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your boss is troublesome. It may be a heavy workload, but you're able to think matters through clearly. You'll meet with social opportunities.
Colour: Pink | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Ebony | Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Onion-pink | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev