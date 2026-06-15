Today's Horoscope - June 15, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Chrome | Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Colour: Gold | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Colour: Honey | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Cream | Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.
Colour: Lemon- yellow | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: Amber | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Ash | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Colour: Chocolate | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story!
Colour: Russet- brown | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened.
Colour: Cerise | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
the time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. A misunderstanding could be caused between partners by poor communication as well as troublemakers.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 8
Amara Ramdev