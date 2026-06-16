Today's Horoscope - June 16, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour.
Colour: Turquoise | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Orange | Number: 7
August 22 - September 23
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run.
Colour: Gold | Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Workload and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Mango | Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
A response from that special one indicated, An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 9
February 20 - March 20
Put your efforts into work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything.
Colour: Off-white | Number: 7
Amara Ramdev