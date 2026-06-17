Today's Horoscope - June 17, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Long distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence successful. Stress related health problems may crop up - also allergies of the skin. A high fibre diet, meditation and yoga is necessary.
Colour: Burgundy | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy - a transfer is quite likely.
Colour: Jade | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a party, and you will make new contacts. Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Colour: Orange | Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Opal | Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Blue | Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you.
Colour: Marigold | Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Colour: Aqua-green | Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Colour: Indigo | Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Colour: Plum | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev