Today's Horoscope - June 18, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal orr professional level.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations.
Colour: Garnet | Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level.
Colour: Plum | Number: 4
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple | Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper | Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating. Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense.
Colour: Caramel | Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today. Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Colour: Emerald | Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Colour: Ash | Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Peach | Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Colour: Mango | Number: 1
Amara Ramdev