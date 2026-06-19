Today's Horoscope - June 19, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted.
Colour: Blue | Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 7
May 22 - June 21
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new.
Colour: Beige | Number: 9
July 23 - August 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones.
Colour: Bronze | Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved.
Colour: Cerise | Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Problems with colleagues are likely. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern.
Colour: Amber | Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
Socialising with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work.
Colour: Sapphire | Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Colour: Chocolate| Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Colour: Emerald-green | Number: 1
Amara Ramdev