Today's Horoscope - June 2, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 June 2026, 18:36 IST
March 21 - April 20
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings - a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate. Colour: Orange; Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business. Colour: jade; Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
You will have to work hard and take your friends' support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focussed. Significant-other still is elusive. Colour: Pink; Colour: 5
June 22 - July 22
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Colour: Blue; Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share. Colour: Ash; Number: 7
August 22 - September 23
At work you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise, you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break! colour: mango; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Colour: Peach; Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
You will be able to pick up on future trends if you keep an open mind for unique ideas. You will back yourself into a corner if you are baited and your stubbornness will only make matters worse. Colour: Silver; Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters. Colour: Saffron; Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place. Colour: Onyx; Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. Colour: Gold; Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Colour: Indigo; Number: 4
Amara Ramdev