Today's Horoscope - June 20, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.
Colour: Pink | Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Colour: Grey | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble.
Colour: White | Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new.
Colour: Beige | Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones.
Colour: Bronze | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Colour: Turquoise | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically; using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Colour: Pearl | Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past; make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Colour: Violet | Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev