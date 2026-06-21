Today's Horoscope - June 21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your flamboyance and love of dramatic flair will make you the centre of attraction at social gatherings, and you love it. But though a big cat in your behaviour, you are diffident and shy at baring your heart to the loved one. Go on – be brave.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments, and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share.
Colour: Cream | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration.
Colour: Tomato-red | Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple | Number: 1
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced, don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper | Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Put yourself and your interests as top priority before making any decision.
Colour: Plum | Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Colour: Crimson | Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. A good time to make plans and strategies or begin a course of study.
Colour: Garnet | Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Colour: Honey | Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
A partner is demanding and wanting more of your time and attention than you are willing to give. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Colour: Blue-green | Number: 9
Amara Ramdev