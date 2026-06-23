Today's Horoscope - June 23, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Perhaps you could discuss delegating chores to others. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, flamboyant though you may be.
Lucky colour: Garnet Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Lucky colour: Apricot Lucky number: 9
May 22 - June 21
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 6
June 22 - July 22
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with them in a diplomatic way – after all, they are your colleagues, not your friends – so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much.
Lucky colour: Aubergine Lucky number:
August 22 - September 23
Focus on what you can do, and don't worry about things that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and downhearted. Relax – things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 1
September 23 - October 22
A good phase when you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A friend may turn against you, so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: a6
Amara Ramdev