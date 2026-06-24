Today's Horoscope - June 24, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Copper
Lucky number: 1
April 21 - May 21
A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought was resolved may crop up now. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You can excel where before you’ve failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don’t let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world. Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 2
July 23 - August 21
To get the best possible outcome, you need to work in collaboration with your teammates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut it for this particular project.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck make it a great day. Use your charm, but don’t sign or agree to anything. Don’t divulge secret information.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
You are very clear and perceptive now. It’s a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, or negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas.
Lucky colour: Sapphire
Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you!
Lucky colour: Coral
Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically; using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Lucky colour: Pearl
Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev