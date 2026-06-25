Today's Horoscope - June 25, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry. Lucky colour: Pink Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
The day opens up with a big opportunity for you career-wise, so make sure that you use the opportunity – carpe diem! A good friend is very demanding of your time and attention. Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 2
August 22 - September 23
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to put your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 5
September 23 - October 22
You have been keeping a lot of feelings under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky colour: Bottle-Green Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns. Lucky colour: Linen Lucky number: 3
December 23 - January 20
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky colour: Grey Lucky number: 4
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev