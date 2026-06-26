Today's Horoscope - June 26, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today. Lucky colour: Brick-red Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky colour: Burgundy Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth, so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky colour: Bronze Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 1
October 23 - November 21
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive—and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful, you will learn to cope with the situation today. Lucky number: 4 Lucky colour: Pink
December 23 - January 20
Educational pursuits will also serve as well-rewarding hobbies for you. Studying will open up new horizons for you and help relieve stress as well. Children take up a lot of your time today. Lucky colour: Aquamarine Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Today seems a good day to walk that extra mile for an older family member. But today also seems a good day to just chill and unwind with friends. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 8
February 20 - March 20
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush, just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev