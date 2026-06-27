Today's Horoscope - June 27, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Colour: Emerald
Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some.
Colour: Tan
Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. Learn any of the occult sciences - astrology, tarot cards, runes, dealing with gems or aromatherapy.
Colour: Amber
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Cream
Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Sky-blue
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight, and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Colour: Mango
Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Cerise
Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected.
Colour: Purple
Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Try not to overexert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with.
Colour: saffron
Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent.
Colour: White
Number: 6
Amara Ramdev