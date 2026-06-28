Today's Horoscope - June 28, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Carnation
Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events so you will have visibility.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Tan
Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up.
Colour: Opal
Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.
Colour: Purple
Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers.
Colour: Onyx
Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Colour: Pink
Number: 2
October 23 - November 21
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Colour: Topaz
Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark.
Colour: Gold
Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence. Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts.
Colour: Blue
Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. You may feel resentful and antagonistic towards those you feel are restricting your individuality.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 4
February 20 - March 20
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 1
Amara Ramdev