Today's Horoscope - June 29, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Consider taking up a new hobby to channel your energy. Work-related tasks will bring recognition but also create stress. Pay close attention to details today; they matter.
Colour: Teal
Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
You may find an unexpected solution to a long-standing problem. Friendships are in focus; cherish the reliable ones. Be cautious while dealing with sensitive family issues.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
A surprise in your personal life may throw you off balance. Your multitasking abilities will come in handy at work. Take time for yourself amid the chaos.
Colour: Silver
Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Investing time in nurturing your home l will boost your mental well-being. Connecting with distant family or friends may rekindle warm memories. Seek balance in your professional endeavours to maximize outcomes.
Colour: Blue
Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
Amplifying your creative pursuits will garner appreciation from unexpected quarters. Focusing on listening rather than speaking can open new avenues of understanding. Prioritize time with loved ones for a boost of happiness.
Colour: Tan
Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Organizing and decluttering your surroundings can elevate your productivity levels. Seeking knowledge in unfamiliar territories will enrich your perspective. Strengthening ties with colleagues can lead to collaborative successes.
Colour: Amber
Number: 3
September 23 - October 22
A new mindset develops, enhancing your decision-making. Engaging in a creative project will bring you closer to your inner muse. An old memory might resurface, leading to a renewed connection.
Colour: Rose-Pink
Number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Trusting your instincts will guide you towards uncharted yet fulfilling territories. A candid conversation will shed light on an unresolved matter. Immersing in a passion project will be therapeutic and rewarding.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
Embracing spontaneity will lead to an adventure that sparks joy. Delving into a philosophical book or documentary will expand your horizons. A mentor or guide may provide invaluable insights, fuelling your personal growth.
Colour: Turquoise
Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Changes at work are looming; adaptability will be key. You find comfort in tackling tasks that require meticulous attention. Relationships are harmonious but demand your time and emotional investment.
Colour: Caramel
Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Today may bring an unexpected opportunity; be ready to seize it. Your innovative ideas are receiving attention, but you could face some opposition. Health requires a bit of attention; consider a balanced diet.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Emotional ties deepen in relationships, making this a good day for heart-to-heart talks. Your artistic skills are heightened, providing an avenue for self-expression. Financially, a moderate approach is advised.
Colour: Emerald
Number: 7
Amara Ramdev