Today's Horoscope - June 3, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 June 2026, 18:37 IST
March 21 - April 20
Signing up for a yoga class could bring both physical and mental balance to your routine. A chance encounter might lead to a friendship. Tackling a challenging task at work will showcase your problem-solving skills. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Exploring a local art exhibit can inspire your creative instincts. Considering a financial investment could lead to long-term benefits. Colour: Forest-Green; Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Putting yourself out there, especially if single, might lead to interesting encounters. Attending a social event could widen your circle. Revisiting an old hobby will rejuvenate your spirit. Colour: Azure; Number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Attending a family gathering can strengthen ties and create lasting memories. Starting a small herb garden might connect you more deeply with nature. A quiet evening spent reflecting by the water could be soothing for the soul. Colour: Silver; Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Organizing a neighbourhood event can showcase your leadership and bring people together. Trying out a new fitness class might lead to fun and improved well-being. A weekend project could transform your space and uplift your mood. Colour: Gold; Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
Volunteering for a cause you believe in can be deeply fulfilling. A detailed planning session for your next big project might bring clarity and motivation. Exploring a new genre of books could expand your horizons. Colour: Navy-Blue; Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new. Colour: Jade; Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Colour :Tan; Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Colour: Opal; Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Colour: Coffee; Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Lime; Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So, you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 1
Amara Ramdev