Today's Horoscope - June 30, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 June 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, your fiery spirit will pave the way for innovative ideas at work, making an impression on superiors. Reconnect with an old colleague; their insights might be beneficial. Prioritize self-care by taking a brisk walk or engaging in a hobby.
Colour: Red
Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Nature beckons you, and a quiet moment amidst greenery will rejuvenate your spirit. On the financial front, diligent research could spotlight an investment opportunity. An old family story shared at dinner will stir nostalgia and warmth.
Colour: Green
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Words flow effortlessly today, making it an opportune time for presentations or initiating discussions. An unexpected conversation could sow the seeds for a future collaboration. Delve into a book or documentary tonight; it promises new perspectives.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
A productive conversation clears up misunderstandings. Focus on self-care to boost your energy levels. A yoga and meditation course could do wonders for your health. A cultural event will expand your horizons.
Colour: Rose
Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Your creative energy is peaking, making this an ideal time for artistic pursuits. You'll navigate social complexities with ease, leaving a lasting impression. Consider financial planning to solidify your future goals.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
The intellectual challenges you face will be stimulating rather than overwhelming. Strive for harmony in personal relationships; small gestures go a long way. Your discerning eye for detail may unveil an opportunity.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Fuchsia
Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Colour: Silver
Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Colour: Burgundy
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Be discreet about any information you uncover. Children give joy.
Colour: Orange
Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today.
Colour: Mango
Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 3
Amara Ramdev