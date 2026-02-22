Today's Horoscope - June 4, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 June 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Colour: pink; Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting, and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work. Colour: Green; Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Colour: Maroon; Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. colour: Salmon-pink; number: 9
July 23 - August 21
Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Coffee; Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Plum; Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Spend time by yourself to avoid any conflicts with family members. Court decisions may not be favourable. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. Colour: Lime; Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you, and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: saffron; Number:1
December 23 - January 20
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Mango; Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Peach; Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Colour: Wine; Number: 3
Amara Ramdev