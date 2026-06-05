Today's Horoscope - June 5, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 June 2026, 19:03 IST
March 21 - April 20
Travel plans may come unstuck, but keep your cool and don’t react to stressful situations. Things have a way of falling into place naturally today. A good friend comes with a surprising new partnership deal, so mull over it. Colour: Coffee; number: 7
April 21 - May 21
The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today. Keep a low profile and observe the day's unfolding before you, but be just an observer, not a participant. Colour: mauve; Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities. Colour: copper; Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Supporting a parent through minor surgery or illness may deepen your family bonds. Taking a moment each day for personal reflection can offer clarity. A heart-to- heart with a friend might provide much-needed perspective. Colour: Cream; Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Leading a team project at work showcases your leadership skills. Organizing a community gathering could foster meaningful connections. A spontaneous short trip might offer a welcome change of scenery. Colour: Gold; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Contemplating a job change, updating your CV, and exploring opportunities can pave the way for exciting prospects. Engaging in a book club might introduce you to thought-provoking literature. A nature walk could provide peace and inspiration. Colour: Olive; Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. Colour: Amethyst; Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests. Colour: Jade; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments. Colour: Tangerine; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Magenta; Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Peach; Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. colour: Wine; Number: 3
Amara Ramdev