Today's Horoscope - June 6, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 June 2026, 18:58 IST
March 21 - April 20
Joint ventures could easily turn out to be dead-end projects. Put off decision-making tonight. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. A quiet drive in the evening with the loved one recommended. Colour: Gold; Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Teamwork gets the job done. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Colour: Pink; Number: 6
May 22 - June 21
Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Colour: Chrome; Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Put your efforts into work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Colour: Mustard; Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Duties and obligations seem burdensome, and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Take time to deal with authority figures or government agencies. Colour: Purple; Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You're in the mood to experiment and to learn something new. Your mind is on bigger issues and long-range plans. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: Indigo; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Ivory; Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Plum; Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Colour: ochre; Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change, and some premonitions may come true. Colour: violet; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Colour: Saffron; Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Mango; Number: 6
Amara Ramdev