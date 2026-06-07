Today's Horoscope - June 7, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 June 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-togethers will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky colour: Cream | Lucky number: 7
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky colour: Crimson | Lucky number: 5
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Something you say today could hurt another person's feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky colour: Opal | Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You've been in a rut, and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Lucky colour: Indigo | Lucky number: 3
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women are emphasised. Relationships take on a different meaning as your perspective also changes. Lucky colour: Silver | Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don't believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think, so stick to facts or you'll damage your reputation. Lucky colour: Cocoa | Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Lucky colour: Turquoise | Lucky number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): You are open to new ideas and commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. Lucky colour: Opal | Lucky number: 7
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky colour: Apricot | Lucky number: 8
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moving need to be talked through with a close one. Lucky colour: Mocha | Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev