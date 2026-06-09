Today's Horoscope - June 9, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 June 2026, 23:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky colour: Ivory | Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the people concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky colour: Cream | Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course. Lucky colour: Magenta | Lucky number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. Social get-togethers will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky colour: Fuchsia | Lucky number: 8
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Make sure that you are not judging new faces by the standards others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise, as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky colour: Brown | Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky colour: Marigold | Lucky number: 1
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Long-due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Sky-blue | Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled, but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky colour: Silver | Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Litigations related to career and property, or even problems with health, could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Lucky colour: Cornflower-blue | Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen. However, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary to achieve a greater whole. Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 5
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Professionally, you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles and find yourself on almost everyone's guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky colour: Mango | Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Ensure you act on the ideas you're having, or you will miss out on opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend, as it's led you to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you reverse their effects. Lucky colour: Mauve | Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev