Today's Horoscope – March 1, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 February 2026, 18:51 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Perhaps you could discuss about delegating chores to others. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, flamboyant though you may be. Colour: garnet; Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Colour: Apricot; Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Colour: Tan; Number: 6
June 22 - July 22
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Colour: Beige; Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Colour: Mango; Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Colour: Bronze; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved. Colour: Cerise; Number: 3
October 23 - November 21
Problems with colleagues are likely. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern. Colour: Amber; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work. Colour: Sapphire; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Colour: violet ; Number: 4
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Colour: Saffron; Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Mustard; Number: 2
Amara Ramdev