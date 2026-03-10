Today's Horoscope – March 10, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how.
Colour: Violet | Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one.
Colour: Gold | Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible.
Colour: White | Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Colour: Sea-Green | Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Avoid wasting too much time debating pointless issues. Focus your energy and time on things that really matter. Your home needs a face-lift, so maybe you could concentrate on home decorating.
Colour: Tan | Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid.
Colour: Silver | Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today.
Colour: Amber | Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Colour: Burgundy | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev