Today's Horoscope – March 11, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world. Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion.
Colour: Amber | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
To get the best possible outcome you need to work in collaboration with your team mates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut the ice for this particular project.
Colour: Peach | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Colour: Gold | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you’ve made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help to reverse their effects. A project you’ve been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Colour: Orange | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Colour: Beige | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Cerise | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Colour: Ivory | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev