Today's Horoscope – March 12, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 March 2026, 23:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting.
Colour: Purple | Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations.
Colour: Peach | Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be.
Colour: Sapphire | Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating. Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense.
Colour: Caramel | Number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today. Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Colour: Emerald | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Colour: Purple | Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or two is feeling threatened, what can you do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items.
Colour: Violet | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 1
February 20 - March 20
Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace.
Colour: Crimson | Number: 7
Amara Ramdev